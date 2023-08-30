A Turkish airline is planning to test how popular an adult-only zone is on their flights.

No one under 16 will be allowed in a particular section of the cabin on Corendon Airlines flights between Amsterdam and Curacao, in the Caribbean, starting in November.

They are endeavouring to find out whether passengers would pay an extra charge to avoid sitting near babies and children.

The carrier said people travelling without children will get quiet surroundings, and parents will not have to worry that their crying or fidgeting kids will annoy fellow passengers.

Corendon will test it on their flights from Amsterdam to Curacao in November. Credit: AP

Corendon announced last week that it will set aside 93 regular seats and nine extra-legroom seats in the adult zone in the front of its Airbus A350 jets, which have 432 seats in all.

A wall or curtain will separate the section from children further back.

The airline said on its website that it will charge passengers an extra reservation fee of 45 euros (£39) for the no-kids zone, rising to 100 euros (£86) for one of the extra-legroom seats.

A flight from Amsterdam to Curacao usually takes around 10 hours.

Corendon is not the first airline to try a section with no small children - Scoot, a low-cost airline based in Singapore, sells a section where passengers must be at least 12.

Back in 2012, Malaysia Airlines announced it would not allow anyone under 12 in a 70-seat economy section on the upper deck of its Airbus A380 jets.

The airline later retreated, saying that if there were too many families with children and infants to fit in the lower deck, it would find room for them in the adult economy section upstairs.

