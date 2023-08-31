Play Brightcove video

The time capsule, that appeared to yield little more than dust when it was opened during a disappointing livestream earlier this week, contained hidden treasure after all

When a mysterious time capsule from 1820 found at a US military academy was unsealed on Monday, no one was sure what they would find.

A crowd of military personnel gathered and thousands of online viewers tuned in to watch the moment - but all were left deflated when the box appeared to contain little more than dust.

The moment drew comparisons to Geraldo Rivera’s televised 1986 unsealing of a Chicago hotel vault purportedly belonging to gangster Al Capone, which infamously revealed nothing but dirt.

But upon closer inspection, archaeologists found the mysterious lead box actually contained six silver American coins dating from 1795 to 1828 and a commemorative medal.

The box was discovered at the base of a monument to Thaddeus Kościuszko, a Polish military leader who fought in the Revolutionary War, at the US military's West Point academy.

The lead box was opened at New York academy in front of a live in-person and online audience - the video of which racked up 100,000 views - and when only sediment was found they decided to take a closer look.

“When I first found [the coins and medal], I thought, man, you know, it would have been great to have found these on stage,” said West Point archeologist Paul Hudson.

West Point archeologist Paul Hudson displaying the academy's find Credit: US Military Academy at West Point via AP

He said he had been as disappointed as anyone by the underwhelming results of the live opening, and decided to take the box back to his lab.

Mr Hudson began carefully sifting through the silt with a small wooden pick and brush after the box was opened.

“Before long, lo and behold, there's the edge of a coin sticking out,” he said, “and I thought, well that's okay. That's something, that's a start."

Hudson, left, and Michael Diaz, West Point Museum curator, opening the box on Monday Credit: AP

A crowd that had gathered at the US Military Academy had hoped to see military relics or historical documents when experts pried open the top and pointed a camera inside.

It was probably better to extract the coins and medal in a controlled setting anyway, said Hudson, who still plans to analyse the sediment for more clues about what else may have been inside.

It appeared that moisture and perhaps sediment seeped in to the box from a damaged seam. The conditions also could have disintegrated any organic matter inside, like paper or wood.

The coins were found upon closer inspection of the sediment in the box Credit: US Military Academy at West Point via AP

What did survive were a 1795 5-cent coin, an 1800 Liberty dollar, 1818 25-cent coin, 10-cent and 1-cent coins from 1827, and an 1828 50-cent coin.

There was also an Erie Canal commemorative medal dating to 1826.

Various expert websites indicate the potential value of most of the coins, depending on the condition, is between a couple of hundred dollars to well over $1,000 (£785).

The finds seem to confirm academy officials' theory that the box was left by cadets in 1828 or 1829.

The historical preservation and analysis of the time capsule will continue.

“I think there’s more that we can learn from this,” Hudson said, “to learn about the academy’s history and about the country’s history.”

