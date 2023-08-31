At least 52 dead including child after Johannesburg apartment block fire

At least 52 people have died, including a child, in Johannesburg after a fire ripped through a multi-storey building, emergency services have said.

South African officials confirmed a further 43 people were injured in the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire has been largely extinguished by emergency responders, while a search and recovery operation has been launched.

Strings of sheets and other materials could be seen hanging from some windows of the building, in the fire's immediate aftermath, although it was not clear if people had used these to escape the flames.

An emergency services spokesman said the building was effectively an "informal settlement", where homeless people had moved in looking for accommodation without any formal lease agreements.

Witnesses have suggested there may have been as many as 200 people living in the building.

