Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to election interference charges in the US state of Georgia, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The former US president had been scheduled to be arraigned in person on Wednesday, but Georgia law allows criminal defendants to waive their in-person appearance and enter a formal plea through court filings.

It marks the the fourth time that Trump has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges since he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

The court filing filed by Trump read: “As evidenced by my signature below, I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the indictment in this case.”

Trump faces 13 criminal charges in Georgia, where prosecutors have accused him and 18 associates of joining a conspiracy to “unlawfully change the outcome” of the 2020 US presidential election in the state.

A full list of the 13 counts Trump faces in the Georgia indictment

Violation of the Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations) Act

Three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

Two counts of false statements and writings

Two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Several of the former president’s co-defendants in have also waived their in-court appearances and have pleaded not guilty, including Sidney Powell and Trevian Kutti.

Defendants who do not waive their appearance will attend court as scheduled on September 6.

Though no official date for Trump to go to trial in Georgia has been set, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is a Democrat, has asked the judge overseeing the case last week to schedule a trial for all 19 defendants for October 23.

In response, lawyers for Trump said they oppose the proposed date and have previewed the likelihood of pre-trial disputes that will drag the proceedings.

