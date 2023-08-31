E-Bikes & Scooters: Trouble On The Road?

Whether privately owned or rented, electric scooters and bikes are becoming an increasingly common sight on our roads. When used correctly they can offer cheap, sustainable travel, but are they causing more harm than good?

In this episode of Tonight, Adam Shaw has been looking into concerns around this rising mode of transport, from safety issues to fire risks, as well as strapping on a helmet and testing these vehicles out for himself.

Communities are getting fed up with the antisocial use of these scooters and e-bikes. We've got to take a robust approach to it to get people to understand that if you want to use these vehicles, you've got to do it safely. You've got to do it lawfully, and you've got to do it in the right place at the right time. Inspector Anton Sullivan, Cheshire Police

We go on patrol with Cheshire Police to look out for illegal e-scooters and e-bikes that could be a danger to the public, before Officer Eloise Pearson takes us to Recycling Lives scrapyard in Preston where seized e-bikes and e-scooters are stored, destroyed and recycled.

Someone who has seen for himself what can happen when these powerful e-bikes fall into the wrong hands is 38-year-old Dean, a victim of an e-bike hit and run in Manchester. The impact was so great that he was resuscitated by paramedics on the scene and spent four days in hospital with bleeding on his brain and fractured bones

From the injuries and how I still feel at the moment, I don’t know the speed of the bike, but it must have been going really quickly for me to be feeling the way I still do. Dean, Oxford

We also meet wheelchair user Eliza who uses social media to raise awareness of how irresponsible parking and littering of rental e-scooters and bikes can make pavements and crossings inaccessible for disabled people.

So a typical problem is I'll go around a corner, there's a bike in the middle, I can't get past, or somebody's parked a bike literally across a drop curb… I think that companies should educate people about where to park their bikes because at the moment, people just don't really understand where to put them. Eliza, London

How have other European cities tackled issues with e-bikes and e-scooters? We take a trip to Paris, where in a recent referendum 90% of participants voted to get rid of rental e-scooters. Could the same thing happen to the UK’s e-scooters if these issues aren’t addressed or are these green machines here to stay?

They're not going to be silver bullets. They won't work for everyone or every use case, but they are a really important technology that we need to embrace. George Beard, Transport Research Laboratory

Watch E-Bikes & Scooters: Trouble On The Road? on ITV1 at 8:30pm tonight, and join in the conversation using ITV Tonight

USEFUL LINKS:

Read the rules around privately owned electric bikes

Read the rules on privately owned electric scooters

See Transport For London’s advice on e-scooter safety

Read about the e-scooter trials happening in 31 regions in England

Read the Met Police’s guidance on e-scooters

Check out the London Fire Brigade’s guidance on charging electric bikes and scooters safely