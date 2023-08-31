Play Brightcove video

ITV News can reveal The Chief Fire Officer for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is under investigation after an interview with our UK Editor Paul Brand

The Chief Fire Officer for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is being investigated after a victim of sexual harassment accused him of being untruthful about what he knew of her case.

In an interview with ITV News last December, Huw Jakeway said he had been unaware of the harassment suffered by Shirley - who does not wish to reveal her surname - while she worked as a cleaner at a Cardiff fire station.

An external investigation has now been commissioned by the service following a further complaint by Shirley.

CFO Jakeway’s comments followed a report on ITV News in which she detailed how a serving firefighter had been allowed to remain in the service despite exposing himself and chasing her around the station.

In December, Shirley told ITV News' Paul Brand she was harassed by a firefighter for years and waived her right to anonymity to help keep others safe

Fighting back tears, Shirley said that the escalating harassment had left her fearing that she might be raped.

Despite a disciplinary panel upholding her complaint, the male member of staff was demoted and moved stations, only to be promoted again by the service around a year later.

After initially refusing to answer questions, CFO Jakeway subsequently invited ITV News to interview him about Shirley's harassment the day after her account was broadcast.

In that interview, he stated that new information had come to light in the report and that he had been unaware of the outcome of the disciplinary process.

ITV News understands that the “new information” that CFO Jakeway referred to is the fact that Shirley feared that she might be raped, rather than the details of the harassment itself.

In a complaint sent to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, she alleges that it was dishonest of CFO Jakeway to suggest that this was new information or that as leader of the service he would have been unaware of such a serious matter.

In a fresh interview, Shirley told ITV News: "On national TV I had to open my mouth so that I could get some justice."

"I’ll never get over it, I don’t think. It’s something that just takes over you.

"If he was a good boss that he’s supposed to be as chief, then he would have known about what’s going on in his service. Instead, I’ve done it for him.

"Just a cleaner, sweeping up all the rubbish."

An external company, Narrow Quay HR, is now investigating her complaint.

ITV News understands that the firefighter who harassed Shirley remains suspended, but still hasn’t been dismissed from the service almost a year later.

The latest developments come amid speculation that CFO Jakeway is planning to leave the service, which is also the subject of an external review of its culture following ITV News’s reporting.

CFO Jakeway sat down with ITV News in December. Credit: ITV News

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service would not confirm or deny the rumours, stating only that they do not comment on the employment status of individual staff members.

But one serving firefighter, speaking anonymously to ITV News, said that CFO Jakeway had lost the confidence of his staff.

"My opinion is he's very cowardly. He's just lost the respect, he's lost the trust, he's lost everything," they said.

"He's trying to hide behind the people he's put in place underneath him and claimed that they did it all and it wasn't him, but he's put them in place and then he's chucked them under the bus.

"For somebody who's in charge of such a large organisation, it's just wrong."

Shirley was assaulted while working as a cleaner at a fire station in Cardiff. Credit: ITV News

The external review into the culture of the service, chaired by Fenella Morris KC, is expected to report its findings by the end of the year.

Multiple sources have told ITV News that the evidence she has received has been damning.

'I think his position is untenable,' says, Alun Cairns, Conservative MP for the Vale of Glamorgan

Responding to the latest developments in ITV News’s investigation, Alun Cairns, Conservative MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, which falls within the boundaries of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said the Chief's position appeared to be "untenable".

"Unless there can be complete candid answers and a thorough investigation around that, I think his position is untenable.

"Huw Jakeway is the Chief Fire Officer, he has to accept ultimate responsibility for the lack of action and then the weak action that later took place."

In a statement, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The status of investigations into any employees at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service remains confidential between the employee and the service."

"In December 2022, ITV News investigated and reported on claims regarding sexual harassment in the Service.

"As a result, an independent review into our culture, discipline processes and historic cases was initiated and is currently underway.

"The Culture Review Team welcomes input from current and former members of staff (who have left SWFRS within the last seven years), partner agencies and Blue Light colleagues, plus members of the public.

"We are committed to dealing with any actions that contravene our values and professional standards."

If you have information about this story or others on the issue please contact us at investigations@itv.com.

