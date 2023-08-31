Nebraska man pulled over for driving with massive bull named 'Howdy Doody' in front seat
Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman describes the moment officers responded to reports of a 'cow riding shotgun down the highway'
A man in Nebraska has been pulled over for driving down a highway with a massive bull, called Howdy Doody, in the passenger seat.
Officers from the Norfolk Police Division received a call on Wednesday morning of reports that a man had been spotted driving eastbound on the Highway 275 "with a cow riding shotgun".
Footage shared online showed a large Watusi bull with massive horns, strapped into the passenger side of a white vehicle travelling down the main road.
The car's door had been replaced with a metal guardrail, that’s typically found in a cattle enclosure, and a sign on the railing read “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade: Best Car Entry".
Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman told CNN: "The officers received a call reference, a car driving into town that had a cow in it.
"They thought that it was going to be, you know, like a calf, something smaller, something that actually fit inside the vehicle.
"As a result, the officer performed a traffic stop and address some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation.
"The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and to leave the city."
The animal was not hurt and the pair safely headed back home, police said.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...