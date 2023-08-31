Play Brightcove video

Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman describes the moment officers responded to reports of a 'cow riding shotgun down the highway'

A man in Nebraska has been pulled over for driving down a highway with a massive bull, called Howdy Doody, in the passenger seat.

Officers from the Norfolk Police Division received a call on Wednesday morning of reports that a man had been spotted driving eastbound on the Highway 275 "with a cow riding shotgun".

Footage shared online showed a large Watusi bull with massive horns, strapped into the passenger side of a white vehicle travelling down the main road.

The car's door had been replaced with a metal guardrail, that’s typically found in a cattle enclosure, and a sign on the railing read “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade: Best Car Entry".

Police had expected to find a calf or smaller cow in the car. Credit: CNN

Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman told CNN: "The officers received a call reference, a car driving into town that had a cow in it.

"They thought that it was going to be, you know, like a calf, something smaller, something that actually fit inside the vehicle.

"As a result, the officer performed a traffic stop and address some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation.

"The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and to leave the city."

The animal was not hurt and the pair safely headed back home, police said.

