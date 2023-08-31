Fans of Australian TV series Neighbours have been given a first listen at the soap revival's new theme song.

In a clip released on X, formerly Twitter, cast member Alan Fletcher is listening to the song with Lucinda Cowden, who declares: "I reckon it's a banger."

"I love it," Fletcher responds. "And they haven't changed the words either."

The rest of the cast, including Rebekah Elmaloglou and Annie Jones, are then seen bopping to the song, performed by Australian singer Chris Sebastian, in front of a Ramsay Street sign.

"Can I hear it again?" Elmaloglou says.

The old version was sung by Australian actor and singer Barry Crocker.

The long-running soap was initially dropped by Channel 5 following a failure to secure new funding, and the broadcaster had closed its 37-year onscreen run with a finale last July.

But last November, it was announced the show would return in 2023 with a brand new series on Amazon Freevee.

The new series, produced by Fremantle, will premiere for free on the streaming service Amazon Freevee in the UK and US in Autumn 2023.

Viewers will also be able to watch thousands of episodes from previous seasons.

Listen to Unscripted - the arts and entertainment podcast from ITV News