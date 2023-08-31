Reshuffle: Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as defence secretary

Grant Shapps has replaced Ben Wallace as defence secretary as Rishi Sunak begins a long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle.

Other appointments include Claire Coutinho replacing Mr Shapps as energy security secretary, with her former role as parliamentary under secretary the Department for Education being filled by David Johnston.

Mr Wallace, who announced he was resigning weeks ago, made his exit official with a letter to the prime minister, urging him not to row back on commitments for defence spending.

The PM was quick to bring in a replacement, moving Mr Shapps from leading the Energy Security and Net Zero Department to defence - his fifth Cabinet position in the past year.

Mr Shapps is one of the more widely-known members of the Cabinet, becoming known as transport secretary during the pandemic before being appointed Liz Truss's home secretary for less than a week in the dying days of her premiership.

He said he was "honoured" by the appointment and is "looking forward" to continuing the UK's support of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Questions have been raised over Mr Shapps' lack of foreign policy and defence experience, with the Liberal Democrats labelling him a "yes-man".

The party's defence spokesperson Richard Foord said: "A year ago, Grant Shapps admitted in his failed Conservative leadership campaign that he thought our armed forces should be strengthened. Now, the prime minister has instead put him in charge of slashing troop numbers by 10,000.

"At a time when the armed forces need someone to stand up for them, Rishi Sunak has appointed a yes-man. This is Shapps' fifth cabinet role in less than a year.

"The Conservative Government merry-go-round has to stop. They have taken the armed forces for granted for too long, and we are all left less safe as a result."

A reshuffle has long been expected both from the prime minister and Labour, with all political parties gearing up for a general election next year.

It is not yet clear how wide-ranging today's Cabinet reshuffle will be.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman had previously been considered a potential reshuffle casualty but it is thought her role in helping the PM cut illegal immigration could mean her job is safe.

Mr Sunak praised Mr Wallace, telling him he leaves office after four years in the job with the prime minister's "thanks and respect".

Mr Wallace, who has already confirmed he will not stand as an MP at the next election, was highly respected as Ministry of Defence leader and had hoped to takeover as Nato secretary general before reports suggested US President Joe Biden had blocked the appointment.

The MP for Wyre and Preston North, who served under three prime ministers in the position, played a key role in the UK's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and was a close ally of Boris Johnson.

The ex-PM tweeted: "Sad to see departure of my friend Ben Wallace. A fine Defence Secretary who got so many calls right - especially on Ukraine. Grant Shapps is an excellent choice to succeed him."

Mr Wallace during his tenure had made little secret of his desire to boost the defence forces budget and in his final letter as defence secretary he repeated his case for investment.

"I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable.

"We both share the belief that now is the time to invest," he told the prime minister.

Mr Sunak told his party colleague that he had been a "vigorous advocate for the defence of the realm".

"The dedication and skill with which you have discharged your responsibilities as Secretary of State for Defence has been typical of your belief in public service and deep commitment to the armed forces and security of the UK.

"You leave the Ministry of Defence and the Armed forces well placed to face the future."

Seen as popular among Tory members, Mr Wallace was at one time seen as a potential leadership contender.

He ruled himself out of the running for the Conservative leadership last year despite being an early frontrunner in the race to replace Mr Johnson.

