Schools built with weak concrete told to close amid collapses

Schools built with lightweight concrete have been told by the government they must close buildings or put mitigations in place before they can open for the new school term.

A total of 154 schools are understood to have Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) inside their buildings. To date 50 of these have put mitigations in place.

ITV News understands two recent cases where RAAC collapsed without warning prompted the urgent change in policy.

More to follow