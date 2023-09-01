Two men who helped lead the US Capitol attack in 2021 have been sentenced to a combined 32 years in prison.

The sentences are the second and third longest handed down so far to those involved in the riot which killed five people.

Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, both former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, were given 17 and 15-year jail terms respectively.

The duo were convicted alongside two other members of the group - including former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio - in May on charges of sedition.

Tarrio had been arrested two days before the Capitol attack on January 6 2021 and, in his absence, tasked Biggs with leading the Proud Boys on the day of the riot.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in response to his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. The latter has repeatedly made unfounded claims that the vote was stolen from him.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 33-year prison sentence for Biggs for coordinating dozens of Proud Boys members as they marched on the Capitol, broke police lines and forced politicians to flee.

District Judge Timothy Kelly said the attack trampled on an "important American custom", certifying the Electoral College vote.

"That day broke our tradition of peacefully transferring power, which is among the most precious things that we had as Americans," he said.

Lawyers for the defendants argued that the Justice Department was unfairly holding their clients responsible for the violent actions of others in the mob.

Biggs acknowledged that he "messed up" on the day of the attack, but blamed being "seduced by the crowd" of Trump supporters for his actions.

"My curiosity got the better of me, and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life," he said.

During the trial, jurors saw a trove of messages that Proud Boys leaders privately exchanged in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot, including Biggs encouraging Tarrio to "get radical and get real men" after Trump announced plans for a rally on January 6.

Proud Boys members were among the first to breach the Capitol, with Biggs accused of acting as the "tip of the spear".

Biggs tore down a fence and climbed up scaffolding before entering the Capitol. He then left before reentering the building and making his way into the Senate chamber.

Prosecutors asked for a 30-year sentence to be handed down to Rehl, meanwhile, for his role in leading the Proud Boys.

He was videoed spraying a chemical irritant at police officers outside the Capitol, but repeatedly lied about his actions during his trial testimony.

Rehl also led at least three other men into a senator's office, where he smoked and posed for pictures while flashing the Proud Boys' hand gesture, prosecutors said in court documents.

During his trial, he told the judge that he regretted his actions from the attack, saying: "I'm done with all of it, done peddling lies for other people who don't care about me."

More than 1,100 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes, and over 600 have been convicted and sentenced.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes received the strongest punishment for his involvement in Capitol attack, and was given an 18-year prison sentence in May.

