How will the latest train strikes affect each rail operator?

Travel chaos has resumed on England's railways on Friday as train drivers stage the latest walkout in a long running dispute over pay.

Drivers who are members of the Aslef union will strike for 24 hours, crippling services and severely reducing timetables - in some cases wiping them out altogether.

Further disruption will ensue on Saturday when a separate walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union takes place, alongside an overtime ban for Aslef drivers.

Here, ITV News sets out how each rail operator is affected by the latest spate of strikes and what its planned services are.

Avanti West Coast

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: One train per hour will run in each direction between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Preston, with a limited service to and from Carlisle.

The first train of the day from Euston will depart at about 8am and the last will leave shortly after 5pm.

There will be no services to or from North Wales, Shrewsbury, Chester, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

c2c

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: First and last services will be unaffected, but there will be a reduced service across the whole route, with all trains running to and from Fenchurch Street.

Caledonian Sleeper

Friday: The operator's staff are not participating in the strike, but services are not calling at Watford Junction as the station will be closed due to the industrial action.

Saturday: The Caledonian Sleeper does not operate on Saturday nights.

Chiltern Railways

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will be limited to one train per hour from about 8am until 10pm in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Banbury, Oxford and Aylesbury via Amersham.

CrossCountry

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited service will operate. No trains will run between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central, Nottingham or Edinburgh; or between Bristol Temple Meads and Penzance; or between Bournemouth and Southampton Central; or north of Edinburgh.

East Midlands Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will only run between 6.30am and 6.30pm. They will be limited to just one train per hour in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Nottingham, Sheffield and Corby, as well as a handful of regional routes, such as between Derby and Nottingham.

Elizabeth line

Friday: Usual service.

Saturday: The operator's staff are not participating in the industrial action, but there will be disruption to some services before 7am and after 7pm.

Gatwick Express

Friday and Saturday: No trains but Southern will run a very limited service between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

Grand Central

Friday and Saturday: Usual service.

Great Northern

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited service will run, with some stations not served. Trains will start later and finish earlier than normal.

Great Western Railway

Friday: An extremely limited service is operating between around 7am and 6.30pm.

The only open routes will be between London Paddington and both Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford; Reading and Basingstoke, Redhill and Newbury; Westbury and Swindon; Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads; Exeter St Davids and both Barnstaple and Exmouth; Plymouth and Gunnislake; and Penzance and St Ives.

Saturday: An extremely limited service will operate between around 7am and 6.30pm. More routes will be open than on Friday.

Greater Anglia

Friday: A reduced service is running and only between London Liverpool Street and each of Norwich, Colchester and Southend Victoria.

Saturday: Services will operate between 7am and 11pm. Most routes will have a normal or near-normal service during that period.

Heathrow Express

Friday: A reduced service is operating, with only one train per hour in each direction between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport.

Saturday: Services will stop earlier than normal on Saturday night.

Hull Trains

Friday and Saturday: Usual service.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Friday: An extremely limited service will run, with around one train every two hours in each direction.

Saturday: There will be around one train per hour in each direction.

London Northwestern Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited timetable will run across the network.

London Overground

Friday and Saturday: Usual service.

Lumo

Friday and Saturday: Usual service.

Merseyrail

Friday and Saturday: Usual service.

Northern

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Only a handful of routes will be open, such as between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester; Leeds and York; and Darlington and Saltburn.

ScotRail

Friday: Usual service.

Saturday: The operator's staff are not participating in the industrial action, but some ScotRail services, between Glasgow Central and Carlisle, and between Dumfries and Carlisle, will be affected due to train dispatching at Carlisle station being carried out by staff from other operators.

South Western Railway

Friday: A reduced service is operating between 7am and 7pm.

Trains are only running between London Waterloo and each of Basingstoke, Twickenham and Woking; and between Guildford and Woking.

Saturday: A reduced service will operate between 7am and 7pm. More routes will be open compared with on Friday.

Southeastern

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will be limited, with some routes closed.

Only trains via Greenwich will run to London Bridge, while services on metro routes will run to London Victoria.

Southern

Friday: A very limited service is operating, calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only.

Saturday: No trains will run in a number of areas, including between Hemel Hempstead and Clapham Junction; Southampton Central and Barnham; and Eastbourne and Ashford International.

Stansted Express

Friday: Just one train per hour in both directions between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

Saturday: Two trains per hour in both directions, but services will start later and finish earlier.

Thameslink

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will be split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Blackfriars.

TransPennine Express

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A reduced timetable will operate and only between: Manchester Piccadilly and Scarborough; Preston and Manchester Airport; and Sheffield and Cleethorpes.

Transport for Wales

Friday and Saturday: Usual service.

West Midlands Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited timetable will run across the network.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...