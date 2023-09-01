Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on season-long loan from Manchester United

Mason Greenwood will spend the rest of the season on loan at Getafe as the forward recommences his career away from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old was suspended by the Old Trafford club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced last week that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood has now joined LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

It is understood Getafe are making a small contribution to Greenwood’s wages as United focused on finding him somewhere he could resume his career.

A United club statement read: “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...