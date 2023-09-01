Revealed: The schools shut or partially closed due to dangerous concrete

More than 100 schools in England have been told to fully or partially close due to having buildings which contain an unsafe concrete.

The government has so far refused to publish a full list of the 104 affected schools, which were built using a potentially dangerous, lightweight, building material known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).However, ITV News has learned of several around the country which have been told to close classrooms.

Cockermouth School - West Cumbria

The school will reopen to students on Wednesday. Students were due to return a day earlier.

Cockermouth School say no classrooms are impacted by Raac and the affected areas are in corridors.

In a statement to parents, Cockermouth School said: "Through recent survey work on the school site we are aware that there is a small amount of Raac concrete in four specific areas of our school.

"We have been working with the Department for Education to ensure that a comprehensive inspection programme is in place so that risk is effectively managed.

"We have been informed by the Department for Education that as an additional precautionary measure to safeguard all users of these small areas, schools are to ensure that the areas of the school site affected are not used until further investigation and any mitigations required are complete."

Corpus Christi Catholic School - Brixton

It is unclear whether Corpus Christi will reopen in time for the new term on Tuesday next week.

In a letter on the school's website the headteachers confirmed after receiving "professional advice" on the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) used in buildings in the school, it would be temporarily relocating.

They confirmed that "necessary structural work" would be taking place to ensure the safety of the roof of their junior school.

The school is moving from their building on Trent Road to St Martin in the Field school for girls in Tulse Hill, a 25-minute walk away.

Corpus Christi will have access to two buildings at St Martins in the Field school, and its own pedestrian entrance.

Ferryhill School - County Durham

Most pupils at Ferryhill School in County Durham will be educated remotely from the start of term on September 11 after being warned about risks by the government.

A letter to parents said: “As the main buildings at Ferryhill School were built in 1964, we have undertaken inspection work throughout the summer, and earlier this week the surveying and engineering team confirmed that there are issues in our two main blocks.

“We are currently working with our surveyors to ascertain a way forward.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this, we are unable to open the building to Ferryhill students on Tuesday 5th September and have no choice but to delay the start of the new school year.”

Parts of the building are unaffected and year 7 pupils will be able to start the new term on 11 September, the letter added.

Kingsdown School - Southend

The special educational needs school has been told to close immediately.

It is unable to access the vital equipment within its main building needed to run the school safely and some children may be forced back into pandemic-style remote learning.

Headteacher Louise Robinson said: “Instead of preparing to welcome our students back to class, we’re having to call parents to have very difficult conversations about the fact the school is closed next week.

“We’re hoping that a solution can be found that allows us to open the school, at least partially, but that entirely relies on ensuring the safety of our pupils and staff, and approval by DfE."

It's not known how long the school will be closed for, but the government says it is in "close conversation" with Kingsdown, to work out how the pupils can still access their education during this time.

Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy - Leicestershire

The Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy, in Roborough Green, Thurnby Lodge will be closed on Friday and Monday next week.

The main office and the key stage two block have been closed so safety measures can be installed and pupils are due to be taught online while the building is off limits.

The school is run by The Mead Educational Trust (TMET), which said: “Of course the safety of pupils and staff is our first priority so we are taking every precaution so that no one is put at risk.

"We know this news will be concerning for everyone. We are doing everything we can to keep the inconvenience for families to an absolute minimum.”

Parks Primary School - Leicester

Parks Primary School in Leicester, which reopened at a temporary site four days ago, has been severely affected.

Headteacher Caroline Evans told ITV News that Raac is contained in most of the school's roof, meaning a corridor is being used as the staff room.

Inspectors labelled the situation there "critical" and the local authority quickly relocated it to accommodation near the school, but it is not clear when they will be allowed to return.

Abbey Lane Primary School - Sheffield

“Alternative meal arrangements” are being made for students at Abbey Lane Primary School in Sheffield.

Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of education, children and families policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We have worked with parents and carers at Abbey Lane Primary School over the last few months to reassure them that Raac will have minimal impact on Abbey Lane Primary School.

“Alternative meal arrangements will be in place from next week as the replaced roofing covers the kitchen area. This information has been communicated to parents and carers of children who attend the school.

“Work started in July to replace the RAAC at the school, which will cost £620,000 from our capital budgets. The work is expected to be completed by December 1.”

Scalby School - Scarborough

Scalby School in Scarborough has been asked to close after being informed by the government on Thursday that it did not now meet the new guidance.

It will not reopen until September 11 and when it does, a mix of face to face and online home learning is expected.

The headteacher, in a letter to parents, said: "Currently we believe significant parts of the school site are affected by the change in guidance.

"This also includes access routes around the school building. This is going to have a significant impact on the education provision we can offer in the short term."

The local council’s director of children and young people’s services, Stuart Carlton, said: “The school is required to make suitable arrangements to continue the education of their 1,000 pupils until safety work can be carried out.”

St James Catholic School - Hebburn

In a letter to parents, headteacher Francesca Heslop said areas with RAAC will be vacated until safety mitigations are put in place.

She said: "We appreciate the concern this may raise, but the safety of our pupils and our staff is paramount.

"We are currently working to finalise alternative arrangements and are looking to make provision for all pupils. We will be in touch on Monday once arrangements have been finalised."

St Teresa’s Primary School - Darlington

Durham MP Mary Kelly Foy confirmed she was informed the school is affected by RAAC.

In a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, described the situation as “shambolic”.

In a message on the school’s website, headteacher Mrs Strachan said a “difficult decision” had been made to close the school.

It will initially be closed until Monday 11 September and the school will be working with Department for Education appointed surveyors to establish the extent of the problem and to identify the next steps.

St Leonard’s Catholic School - Durham

Nick Hurn, chief executive of Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, wrote to parents of students at St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham to say a DfE-commissioned survey had identified that Raac panels were used in the construction of the building.

“As a result, the DfE directed the Trust yesterday afternoon that they have taken the difficult decision to temporarily deem St Leonard’s school as a site that must not reopen next week,” Mr Hurn wrote.

“We understand the disruption this will cause, however we have not been left with any choice than to temporarily close as we put emergency measures in place.”

St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College - Easington

In a letter to parents, headteacher Frances Cessford said RAAC panels were used in the construction of some parts of the school and college’s buildings.

She said: “As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to vacate parts of the school building.”

Part of the building will be taken out of use while safety measures are put in place. Arrangements are being finalised.

St Francis Catholic Primary School - Ascot

Key stage two pupils at the school in Berkshire will be starting the new term being taught in marquees after unsafe concrete was found in its school hall and kitchen.

Temporary marquee classrooms have been made on the school field, with the hall and kitchen set to be relocated there in the next phase of work, before the proper temporary classrooms become functional on October 6.

In a letter sent to parents on August 25, Mrs Rhona Miccoli, headteacher of St Francis Primary said the school would open as normal on Wednesday (6 September) but that Key Stage two children and staff would be temporarily relocated in marquees.

Despite searching for alternative options, marquees were deemed the "only option" to avoid remote learning.

The headteacher confirmed they would be furnished in time for the new school year but that the closure of the kitchen meant no hot meals could provided this half term, with grab bags instead provided.

Schools in Essex

Some 65 schools of the 156 identified by government are in Essex, an MP in the county has claimed.

Sir Bernard Jenkin said: "In Harwich and North Essex, there are eight schools with an identified problem, and two further schools still requiring surveys to be done."

Schools in Essex which are known to be affected include Mistley Norman near Manningtree, and Hockley Primary, both of which have closed and making alternative arrangements for pupils.

Schools in Bradford

Raac was detected in Crossflatts Primary School and Eldwick Primary School in the West Yorkshire city.

Both interim and long-term alteration works are being carried out to ensure children can be accommodated on the two sites, according to Bradford Council.

The local authority said: “At least eight teaching spaces across both sites have been lost, alongside other staffing facilities across both sites and the loss of the kitchen at Crossflatts.”

Access to areas of the schools where Raac is present is “prohibited” and only “qualified concrete specialists” will be allowed to enter those spaces.

The council said interim alterations to safe areas will be finished by Sunday and “temporary classrooms” on both school sites have been ordered and should arrive within the next 8-10 weeks at Crossflatts and 14-16 weeks at Eldwick.

Professor Chris Goodier, a leading expert on RAAC at Lougborough University, previously explained the difference between RAAC and modern concrete to ITV News' Daniel Hewitt

Are the schools remaining open safe for use?

Freedom of information requests sent by ITV News revealed 1,466 schools had not yet checked whether there was Raac in their buildings, indicating there could be several more told to close in future.

At the suggestion that some parents will be worried about sending there children to places which could contain Raac, Schools Minister Gibb said "they can be absolutely assured" that schools have been given the right advice.

"We've been giving schools advice about RAAC since 2018. They know how to identify Raac and they have very clear advice about how to manage Raac safely."

A total of 156 schools are confirmed by the government to have Raac inside their buildings and 52 of these have put mitigations in place, leaving 104 which have been forced to partially or fully shut.

Thousands of pupils are likely to face disruption, with the government saying they must be taught at different premises until remediation work can be carried out.

Mr Gibb insisted the government will pay for the costs of temporary accommodation after official guidance suggested schools will have to cover the emergency measures.

The Department for Education said a "minority" will need to "either fully or partially relocate" to alternative accommodation while safety measures are installed.

Space in nearby schools, community centres or in an "empty local office building" was recommended for the "first few weeks" while buildings are secured with structural supports.

Schools were told moving to pandemic-style remote education should only be considered as a "last resort and for a short period".

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told broadcasters: "Most parents should not be worried about this at all."

She insisted the government is taking a "cautious approach" which is the "right thing to do for both pupils and staff".

"Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term," she said.