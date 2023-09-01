Play Brightcove video

A video was released by Dwayne Johnson to coincide with the announcement of a relief fund for the homeless (Credit: X / @TheRock)

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have pledged $10 million (£7.9 million) as part of a relief fund for people left homeless by the Maui wildfires.

The People's Fund of Maui will directly give $1,200 (£947) a month to adults who are not able to return to their homes on the Hawaiian island because of the recent fires.

People who owned and rented their homes will be eligible for the support, according to the fund's website.

Thousands of people have been left homeless following the wildfires. Credit: AP

The campaign will also seek donations to extend the length of time it can provide the support.

At least 115 people were killed by wildfires fires, earlier in August, although hundreds more are feared to have died.

The blaze destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, in what has been recorded as the deadliest fire in the US for more than a century.

The historic town of Lahaina was razed by wildfires. Credit: AP

Winfrey and Johnson released a video to coincide with the announcement, in which they said: "You want to take care of the greatest need of the people, and that's giving them money."

The pair were inspired by a similar fund set up by Dolly Parton, after wildfires swept through Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in December 2016.

Jeff Conyers, president of The Dollywood Foundation, said he consulted with Winfrey's team on a number of occasions in recent weeks to share the lessons that they learned from administrating the fund.

The wildfire that ripped through Lahaina has been recorded as the deadliest in the US for more than a century. Credit: AP

The collection raised around $11 million (£8.7 million) for families who lost their homes.

To qualify for the People's Fund of Maui, applicants must show a government ID and a utility bill in their name for a lost or uninhabitable home.

In the announcement, Winfrey and Johnson said they consulted with "community elders, leaders and residents".

The duo hope the fund will continue to make payments to qualifying residents for at least six months, although Winfrey acknowledged it would be up to the American public to determine how long the fund is extended for.

