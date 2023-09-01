Two tourists shot dead by Algerian forces while jet skiing in Morocco

Two men have been killed and another detained while jet skiing by Algerian forces after they strayed across the Algeria-Morocco maritime border, according to Moroccan media reports.

The men were among four French-Moroccan dual nationals who had set off from the town of Saidia.

The border has long been closed due to deep tensions between the two North African neighbours, linked, to among other issues, to the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

A view of Algerian and Moroccan flags along the closed border with Morocco. Credit: AP

The French government has been in contact with the families of the French citizens as well as with Moroccan and Algerian authorities.

Algerian police and coast guard officials have not commented on the incident. Moroccan authorities said they could not comment on the case, calling it a judicial matter.

Mohamed Kissi told Moroccan news website 360.ma that he, his brother Bilal and two friends were on holiday and riding jet skis off the coast near Saaidia when night began to fall.

He said a speedboat carrying armed forces with the word "Algeria” on its side approached the jet ski his brother was riding and they exchanged words.

Kissi said the Algerian forces then fired on the group, and his brother was killed along with friend Abdelali Mechouer, according to 360.ma. Another friend was wounded and detained by Algerian forces, Kissi said. He said he swam to escape until he was rescued by Moroccan maritime police.

Mechouer's family is reportedly seeking repatriation of his body which was recovered by Algerian forces.

