Jimmy Buffett: Sir Elton John leads tributes to 'treasured entertainer'

Sir Elton John has spoken of his sadness at the death of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, describing him as a “unique and treasured entertainer”.

Buffett, known for the hit song Margaritaville, died “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs” at the age of 76 on Friday.

He earned two Grammy Award nominations, two Academy of Country Music Awards and a Country Music Association Award.

Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

In an Instagram story, British music legend Sir Elton said: “Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down.

“This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to (his wife) Jane and the family from (my husband) David (Furnish) and me.

Sir Elton released a 2006 record called The Captain And The Kid, the same title as a song on Buffett’s 1970 debut record, Down To Earth.

Released in 1977, Margaritaville – taking its name from the popular cocktail – is about having a laid-back lifestyle in a tropical tourist location.

The chart-topping song, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016, also lent its name to Buffett’s chain of shops, restaurants and resorts along with a radio station.

Also paying tribute was The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, rapper LL Cool J, American surfer Kelly Slater, Star Trek star George Takei, US TV presenter Andy Cohen and Whiplash actor Miles Teller.

Slater, 51, said on Instagram that since he met Buffett in France in 2010 he “kind of became a surrogate” father to him.

He added: “He told me life was too short not to take every good opportunity that came along and go live it.

“I’m not sure I’ve met many people with as positive an attitude who were as welcoming and giving as Jimmy has been to me, just one of the many thousands of friends he’s had around this world… I really don’t want to believe such a fine man is gone but I’m thankful and lucky for the times we had.”

Teller shared an image of himself with Buffet on X, and quoted the singer saying: “Where it all ends, I can’t fathom, my friends. If I knew I might drop my anchor.”

Announcing his death on Saturday, a message on Buffett’s Instagram read: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The singer and businessman is survived by his wife Jane, daughters Savannah and Sarah, and son Cameron.