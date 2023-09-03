Play Brightcove video

President Biden was speaking during a visit to the state, where at least two people are known to have died after the storm made landfall

Joe Biden has pledged to support Florida recover in the wake of tropical Storm Idalia's destruction, telling residents "your nation has your back".

The US President was speaking during a visit to the state on Saturday, where at least two people are known to have died after the storm made landfall on Wednesday.

However, notably absent was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who declined to join Biden after he suggested that the Democrat's presence could hinder disaster response efforts.

Biden, when asked about his rival's absence, said he was not disappointed by the turn of events, but welcomed the presence of Rick Scott, one of the state's two Republican US senators.

“I'm here today to deliver a clear message to the people of Florida and throughout the Southeast,” Biden said after a walking tour to view the destruction.

He spoke outdoors near a church that had had parts of its sheet metal roof peeled back by Idalia's powerful winds and a home half crushed by a fallen tree.

“As I’ve told your governor, if there’s anything your state needs, I’m ready to mobilize that support,” he continued.

President Joe Biden surveys damage caused by Hurricane Idalia Credit: AP

"Anything they need related to these storms. Your nation has your back and we’ll be with you until the job is done.’’

Earlier in the day, the mayor of Live Oak, which is about 80 miles east of Tallahassee, the state capital, thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for coming and “showing us that we're important to you.”

“Everybody thinks Florida is rich, but this is not one of the richest counties in the state and there are people who are suffering,'' said Frank Davis, adding he knew of no loss of life or serious injury.

Debris from destroyed homes after Storm Idalia hit. Credit: AP

On Friday, hours after Biden said he would be meeting with DeSantis, the governor's office issued a statement saying there were no plans for that.

“In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts," DeSantis' spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in a statement.

Idalia made landfall on Wednesday morning along Florida’s sparsely populated Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damage before moving north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas.

As Biden left Washington on Saturday morning, reporters asked what happened with the meeting.

“I don’t know. He’s not going to be there,” the president said of DeSantis.

Satellite image of Hurricane Idalia approaching Florida's Gulf Coast taken on Tuesday. Credit: AP

The political disconnect between both sides is a break from the recent past, since Biden and DeSantis met when the president toured Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state last year, and following the Surfside condo collapse in Miami Beach in summer 2021.

But DeSantis is now running to unseat Biden, and he only left the Republican presidential primary trail when Idalia began heading toward his state.

Both Biden and DeSantis at first suggested that helping storm victims would outweigh partisan differences, but it appears the union has since subsided.

