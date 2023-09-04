Dozens injured as Typhoon Haikui batters Taiwan with 96mph winds

Play Brightcove video

Typhoon Haikui has caused widespread disruption throughout Taiwan, injuring dozens and leading to flooding in some parts.

The storm made landfall in the island nation on Sunday, bringing winds of 96mph.

By Sunday evening, almost 4,000 people had been evacuated from mountainous communities at high risk of landslides and flooding, according to Taiwan's Interior Ministry.

Reports have placed the number of those injured between 40 and more than 100.

Around 75,000 homes temporarily lost power in the eastern Taitung and Hualien counties.

A hot air balloon festival in the central Taichung region was among the events cancelled in Taiwan, alongside outdoor concerts, art shows and a baseball game. The weather also forced the closure of national parks in the island's centre.

Typhoon Haikui is expected to continue towards China and make landfall on Monday night. Authorities in the city of Shantou, Guangdong province, have advised residents to take precautions.

The storm's arrival coincides with the continued weakening of Typhoon Saola along the coast of China, where 900,000 people and 80,000 fishing vessels have been moved to safety.

People walk and drive under heavy rain in Taipei, Taiwan. Credit: AP

Hong Kong and parts of China's coastal mainland have also suspended businesses, transport services and schools.

In recent months, China has experienced some of its heaviest rains and deadliest floods for years.

Dozens of people have been killed, including in outlying mountainous parts of the capital, Beijing.

Despite the twin storms, China's military has continued to conduct military exercises near Taiwan's border. Beijing seeks to bring the self-ruled island under Chinese rule, by force if necessary.

