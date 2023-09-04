From university brainchild to tech giant: Google celebrates 25th anniversary

Play Brightcove video

Starting from humble beginnings, Google has grown into one of the world's largest companies, as ITV News' Yasmin Bodalbhai reports

Google is celebrating 25 years since the company was launched by its founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

The technology giant, which was previously called Backrub, was created by the pair while they were both students at Stanford University, California, and since then has become of the world's largest firms.

Initially, Page and Brin aimed to develop a search engine that could arrange all the ideas in the world and make it accessible for everyone.

Speaking in 2001, Brin said Google's measure was "how long does it take from when you have an information need until Google has satisfied that need for you".

Sergey Brin (left) and Larry Page co-founded Google. Credit: AP

In 1998, Google was incorporated - launched as a legal corporation - with the aid of a $100,000 (£79,000) investment, with Page and Brin moving their office to a garage belonging to Susan Wojcicki - who would later became CEO of YouTube.

Google went on to successfully launch Gmail, Google Maps and Google Chrome in the ensuing years.

But it was the 2009 acquisition of YouTube for $1.65 million (£1.3 million) that propelled the company to new heights. The video-sharing platform has gone on to prove a worldwide success and helped launch the careers of some of the globe's biggest online stars.

Nonetheless, not every venture did prove triumphant. The invitation-only social networking site, Google Plus, never really took off despite several rebrands.

Google was incorporated in 1998. Credit: AP

Google has pervaded so many aspects of human life, offering products from phones and smart speakers to driverless cars.

Where other search engines, including Bing and Ask Jeeves, have fallen by the wayside, Google has continued to go from strength to strength.

Today, its trusty search engine is one of the likeliest things that that most of us still turn to for answers in everyday life.

Each second, Google processes 99,000 searches, while it is used at least three times per day by 84% of people.

The question now is whether Google will maintain its hold on the internet for the next 25 years? Why don't you Google it?

