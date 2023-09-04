Olaf Scholz has been pictured wearing a black eye patch after falling while jogging over the weekend.

Germany's chancellor tweeted the photo of himself, alongside the caption: "Am excited to see the memes."

In the photo, dark-red bruising can also be seen on the right side of Mr Scholz's face, although he was quick to allay any concerns about his health.

He added: "Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!"

The 65-year-old fell while jogging on Saturday, prompting him to cancel some appointments over the weekend, according to Germany's government.

His spokesperson told reporters in Berlin on Monday that the chancellor was doing well considering the circumstances.

"He was in quite a good mood this morning, but still looks a bit battered," Steffen Hebestreit said.

He added that the photo was published "so that everyone can get used to how he will look in the next week or two".

The German chancellor said 'it looks worse than it is'. Credit: AP

Mr Scholz, who was previously Germany's finance and labour minister, has led the country since 2021.

In a profile on his party's website, Mr Scholz says that he hated sports when he was at school, but acquired a taste for it from his wife, Britta Ernst.

He says he tries to find time for jogging, rowing or walking two or three times a week and also enjoys cycling.

