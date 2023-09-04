Heavy rainfall sweeps across Spain as mayor issues stay at home request

Play Brightcove video

Emergency responders have been called out to help rescue people caught up in the floods

Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of Spain, cancelling trains and a top tier men's football match.

Spain's weather service had issued warnings for intense rainfall in Madrid on Sunday and surrounding areas, including Toledo province.

The country's state rail authority suspended services on a number of lines, such as between Madrid and the eastern coastal area of Valencia.

Residents in Madrid were sent text messages with instructions to stay at home and to avoid using cars.

The city's mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, called the weather an "exceptional and truly rare situation in terms of precipitation".

He added that Madrid's record for rainfall, dating back to 1972, (87 litres per square metre) would most likely be broken with a forecast of 120 litres per square metre.

Aerial footage has revealed the extent of the flooding

Atletico Madrid's La Liga clash with Sevilla was suspended in light of the weather warnings and on the recommendation of Madrid's municipal government.

The torrential weather comes after Spain endured an intense heatwave and persistent high temperatures in August.

On Saturday, local media reported that police were investigating whether two people who died while practicing canyoning in northern Spain had drowned.

