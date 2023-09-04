Play Brightcove video

The education secretary has been recorded on camera suggesting others "have been sat on their a***s" over the school Raac crisis, while saying the government should be thanked for their response.

As part of a morning round of interviews, Gillian Keegan was speaking to ITV News as it was confirmed there could potentially be hundreds more schools affected by the crisis.

In the moments after the main body of the interview had finished, and as the camera repositioned for extra shots, Keegan - still wearing her microphone - criticised others and claimed the government has gone "over and above" in addressing concerns relating to reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

"Does anyone ever say, you know what, you've done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their a**** and done nothing," Ms Keegan said.

She added: "Any sign of that, no?"

During the interview, she insisted the government had been "really super cautious" last week when it ordered more than 100 schools at risk from the dangerous concrete to fully or partially close.

She said: "Anything that's not critical, we're going to treat as critical."

"It's very important that it's done properly, but we're the only ones who've done it," Ms Keegan was caught saying moments later.

The education of thousands of children will be disrupted by the Raac crisis in the coming weeks, with many students either forced to learn from home or relocate.

The prime minister Rishi Sunak has also come under fire for allegedly refusing to fully fund a schools rebuilding programme when he was chancellor in 2021, but rebuked the accusations as "completely and utterly wrong".

