Breaking News
Kim Jong Un to meet with Putin to 'actively advance' arms deal negotiations, reports say
North Korea's Kim Jong Un is planning to visit Vladimir Putin for talks on supplying weapons for use in Ukraine.
The two countries are 'actively advancing' negotiations surrounding an arms deal, according to CNN.
The news of the potential deal comes despite North Korea’s public claims to the contrary.
More to follow...
