After just three months as a professional golfer, 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg has been called up to participate in the Ryder Cup against the US later this month.

Europe's captain, Luke Donald, has filled out his team by picking Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose along with three rookies - Aberg, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Straka and Hojgaard got the call ahead of Adrian Meronk in what was widely seen as Donald's toughest decision, but it's the presence of Aberg that will most excite European golf fans.

Ludvig Aberg poses with the trophy of the European Masters in Switzerland. Credit: AP

He turned pro in June when he was ranked as the world's number one amateur, and after being named the best college player in the United States for a second straight year at Texas Tech.

Aberg posted four top-25 finishes in his first two months on the PGA Tour, then headed back to Europe in a bid to convince Donald he deserved a Ryder Cup call-up.

Him winning the European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday by reeling off four straight birdies late in the final round presented a case Donald just could not ignore.

“He showed yesterday in Crans he has the potential to be one of golf's superstars,” Donald said.

Fleetwood narrowly missed out on automatic selection via the World Points List but was an obvious pick for his third Ryder Cup appearance.

Tommy Fleetwood narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. Credit: AP

It will be 43-year-old Rose’s sixth appearance.

Lowry, another major winner, will be playing in his second straight Ryder Cup.

Straka, ranked number 23, was rewarded for strong recent form which saw him win the John Deere Classic and tie for second at the British Open in July.

He then finished tied for sixth at the Tour Championship eight days ago.

Donald said the 78th-ranked Hojgaard got in on the back of three top 10s in his most recent six events.

That meant Meronk missed out, despite being a consistent performer on the European tour.

He won this year’s Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, where the Ryder Cup is taking place.

