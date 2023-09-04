Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell, famed for Shrek hit 'All Star', dies aged 56

Smash Mouth former frontman Steve Harwell has died aged 56, it has been announced.

The singer died “peacefully and comfortably” on Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, while surrounded by family and friends, the band’s manager Robert Hayes told the PA news agency.

Harwell rose to fame with the US rock band who are known for their hits including All Star, which rose in popularity after its inclusion in Shrek, and their cover of I’m a Believer.

In a statement, Hayes said: “Steve Harwell was a true American original. A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

Harwell performing in 2008. Credit: AP

“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

“The fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.

“Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev.

"Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.”

Earlier reports on Monday said that the musician had been transferred to hospice care amid a struggle with liver disease.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...