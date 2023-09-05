Asylum applications in the European Union (EU) could exceed one million by the end of 2023 if current trends continue, the bloc has said.

The European Union Agency for Asylum said applications in the 27-nation group, plus Switzerland and Norway, rose 28% in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period last year. In all of 2022, applications increased 53%.

According to the agency, the figures are in addition to people fleeing the war in Ukraine - an estimated four million people - who are hosted under temporary protection provisions.

ITV News has reported firsthand on the often dangerous journeys migrants are making to arrive in Europe, including a so-called "pass of death" which gives passage to France from northern Italy.

Syrians represented the largest group seeking asylum in the EU, with 67,000 people submitting applications - an increase of 47% year-on-year.

Facilities used to host migrants are facing increased pressure as a result of growing numbers of asylum applications, particularly as more cases await a ruling on their outcome - up 34% compared with 2022.

Based on initial decisions, 41% of applicants receive refugee status or another form of immunity.

The topic of growing migrant numbers in the EU has become increasingly divisive in recent months, and pitted opposing views of member states against each other.

Last week, the Belgian government said it will no longer provide shelter for single men seeking asylum, arguing that its insufficient hosting capacity should prioritise families, women and children.

The move has been condemned by the 46-nation Council of Europe, the continent's most important human rights organisation, as reneging on international commitments.

