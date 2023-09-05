The hottest temperatures of 2023 could be seen this week as the Met Office upgrades its heat health alert to amber.

A country-wide heatwave will see maximum temperatures of 33C on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially surpassing the year’s record of 32.2C in June.

The UK Health Security Agency issued the amber alert across the whole of England apart from the North East, between 12pm on Tuesday and 9pm on September 10.

How to stay safe in the sun:

Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm

Exercise when it is cooler such as the morning or evening

Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun

Cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses

Wear sunscreen

Drink plenty of fluid s and limit your alcohol intake

Check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: "High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions and temperatures well above average for the time of year.

"While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures."

The amber alert is in place for: the East Midlands, the West Midlands, North West, South East, South West, East of England, London, and Yorkshire and The Humber.

Forecasters urge Britons prioritise their physical health in extreme weather.

What is a heatwave? Credit: PA Graphics

Symptoms of heat exhaustion, according to the NHS, include tiredness, dizziness, headaches, feeling sick or excessive sweating, as well as limb cramps and a high temperature.

If you suspect someone has heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place and remove unnecessary clothing like a jacket or socks.

You should also get them rehydration drinks and try to cool their skin.

