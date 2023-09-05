In pictures: The first year of King Charles' reign

The anniversary of the Queen's death and the accession of King Charles III to the throne is upon us.
Since the passing of the Queen the Royal Family has been in the spotlight more than usual with ceremony and pageantry on display for the first time in decades.
King Charles's coronation was the first to happen in the lifetime of the vast majority of his subjects, and the ceremony carried elements that date hundreds of years.
The King has also had to navigate the transition from Prince of Wales to the head of state while paying homage to his mother.
ITV News reflects on some of the best pictures throughout the first year of his reign.