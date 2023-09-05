In pictures: The first year of King Charles' reign

The anniversary of the Queen's death and the accession of King Charles III to the throne is upon us.

Since the passing of the Queen the Royal Family has been in the spotlight more than usual with ceremony and pageantry on display for the first time in decades.

King Charles's coronation was the first to happen in the lifetime of the vast majority of his subjects, and the ceremony carried elements that date hundreds of years.

The King has also had to navigate the transition from Prince of Wales to the head of state while paying homage to his mother.

ITV News reflects on some of the best pictures throughout the first year of his reign.

21-gun salutes were held across the country to announce the ascension of the king on September 10. Credit: PA

The King held vigil next to his mother's coffin while she laid in state in Edinburgh on September 12. Credit: PA

The King vowed to protect his mother's legacy during his first address to Parliament on September 12. Credit: PA

The King also met crowds during the mourning period of his mother. Credit: PA

The King led the family vigil around the Queen's coffin in Westminster on September 17. Credit: PA

The King dedicated his first Christmas address to his mother. Credit: PA

The King and Queen with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the royals first trip abroad on March 29. Credit: PA

The King and Queen opened the stage at Eurovision on April 26. Credit: PA

The King and Queen were crowned on May 6. Credit: PA

Millions turned out to watch the coronation. Credit: PA

The moment King Charles was crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Credit: PA

The King and Royal Family waved to onlookers on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation. Credit: PA

The King commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation on June 14. Credit: PA

The King took part in his first Trooping of the Colour as monarch on June 17. Credit: PA

The King received the Scottish Crown Jewels in a special ceremony on July 5. Credit: PA

The King met US President Joe Biden ahead of a climate summit on July 10. Credit: PA