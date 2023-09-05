Paul O'Grady wins National Television Award six months after death

Play Brightcove video

'I know that Paul cared deeply for each and every one of those animals' - Battersea Dogs and Cats Home paid tribute to Paul O'Grady at the National Television Awards

Paul O'Grady has won a posthumous award at the National Television Awards for his TV show For The Love Of Dogs.

The TV star, who died in March this year, was up against Clarkson's Farm, Sort Your Life Out and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, in the factual entertainment category.

Representatives from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home accepted the award on O'Grady's behalf.

They were accompanied by a rescue dog, who began appeared to give its own tributeto the star as it began barking during the acceptance speech from Shaun Opperman, Veterinary Director at Battersea.

A Battersea rescue dog on stage as the team accept Paul O'Grady's posthumous award. Credit: ITV

Paul O'Grady died in March. Credit: PA

"I would like to thank Paul, of course, and the ITV team… for shining a light on the care that we're able to provide for the 100 or more dogs and cats that come to Battersea every week," said Mr Opperman.

"I know that Paul cared deeply for each and every one of those animals.

"I think that something about their plight and their vulnerability really struck a chord with Paul. He often referred to Battersea as his second home."

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, meanwhile, continued their run as the kings of prime-time television, after winning the best TV presenter accolade for the 22nd consecutive time.

Ant and Dec won the best TV presenter award for the 22nd consecutive time. Credit: PA

The pair said they are the "luckiest two men on telly" in their acceptance speech, with McPartlin adding that they will continue to present "as along as you want us to".

Hit BBC series Happy Valley was among the other big winners on the night, taking home the returning drama prize.

The show's star actress Sarah Lancashire also won best drama performance, beating off competition from her co-star James Norton, Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio, Vera's Brenda Blethyn and Call The Midwife's Judy Parfitt.

Speaking on-stage, Lancashire said she "adored every scene" of Happy Valley and "will never forget it".

