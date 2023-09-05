Health assessments of US politician Mitch McConnell show "no evidence" of him having had a stroke or seizure, according to a letter from the Senate's doctor.

The Senate Republican leader froze for around 30 seconds during a press conference in August, and was unable to respond to a question - the second such episode to take hold of the 81-year-old in a month.

Brian Monahan, the Capitol's doctor, wrote in a letter: "There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA [transient ischemic attack] or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease."

He added that medical assessments had included brain MRI imaging and "consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment".

Mitch McConnell asks the reporter to repeat himself before he can be seen staring ahead for around 30 seconds

Play Brightcove video

The tests come after Mr McConnell fell and suffered a concussion earlier this year.

"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall," he wrote.

Speculation about Mr McConnell's future in US politics has grown following the latest incident, although a number of Republicans have offered their support to him.

Mr McConnell was first elected in 1984 and became the longest serving Senate party leader in January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...