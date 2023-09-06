Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close

Credit: PA

Administrators for Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business.

It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million. Those stores are yet to be revealed.

Administrators added on Wednesday that “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, depending on talks with remaining suitors.

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores.

The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

The following stores will close on Tuesday September 12:

  • Acton

  • Aldershot

  • Barking

  • Bishop Auckland

  • Bletchley FF

  • Brownhills

  • Camberley

  • Cardiff Bay Retail Park

  • Falmouth

  • Harpurhey

  • Irvine

  • Liverpool Edge Lane

  • Llandudno

  • Lowestoft

  • Morley

  • Nelson

  • Port Talbot

  • Putney

  • Stafford

  • Tunbridge Wells

  • Wakefield

  • Weston-super-Mare

  • Westwood Cross

  • Winsford

The following stores will close on Thursday September 14:

  • Ashford

  • Avonmeads

  • Banbury

  • Barrow in Furness

  • Basildon

  • Belle Vale

  • Burnley (Relocation)

  • Clydebank

  • Cortonwood

  • Dagenham

  • Dewsbury

  • Eccles

  • Folkestone

  • Great Yarmouth

  • Hammersmith

  • Huddersfield

  • Morriston

  • New Malden

  • North Shields

  • Queen Street Cardiff

  • Rhyl

  • Southampton-West Quay

  • St Austell

  • Stockport

  • Truro

  • Uttoxeter

  • Walsall

  • Woking

