Ezra Collective win 2023 Mercury Prize

Ezra Collective have won the 2023 Mercury Prize with their second studio album Where I'm Meant To Be.

The jazz quintet beat off stiff competition from 11 other acts to walk away with the award, which recognises the best British and Irish albums of the year.

In their acceptance speech, bandleader Femi Koleoso praised youth organisations which foster young talent.

He also thanked god, their team, and family who have supported them through the years.

"Most importantly Ezra Collective represents something really special because we met in a youth club," he said.

Ezra Collective performing at the Mercury Prize 2023 awards show. Credit: PA

The drummer added that the award represents the importance of putting "time and effort into young people playing music".

Arctic Monkeys, Loyle Carner, Jessie Ware and J Hus were among the other acts shortlisted.

Radio DJ and broadcaster Lauren Laverne hosted the event at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, which saw live performances from nine of the shortlisted artists.

Last year, the Mercury Prize was won by Little Simz for her fourth album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The shortlist was chosen by an independent judging panel including BBC DJs Jamz Supernova and MistaJam.

