The Duke of Sussex has arrived at a charity event in London on the eve of the first anniversary of the Queen's death - his first visit to the UK since June.

Harry, wearing a navy suit and pale blue tie, arrived alone at the WellChild Awards in south-west London, which celebrates seriously ill children and their families.

It was the first time the royal had been seen in the UK since his high-profile legal case at the High Court against Mirror Group Newspapers in June.

The event was also being staged on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family is not planning to hold any public events to mark the death of the late Monarch and will spend the day privately on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire where she died.It means it’s highly unlikely Harry will see his father King Charles, or his brother Prince William, whilse he is in the UK.

Harry, a WellChild patron for 15 years, was due to meet the award winners at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting the award for inspirational child (aged four to six) and delivering a speech.

A host of famous faces, including former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, joined the duke in attendance.

