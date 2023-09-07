Play Brightcove video

Police found the lorry believed to have been used by Daniel Khalife in his escape in Putney

Daniel Khalife's escape from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday has sparked a national manhunt which has yet to led to any "confirmed sightings".

The 21-year-old terror suspect was awaiting trial at the prison when he escaped by attaching himself to the underside of a delivery lorry. He had been working in the prison's kitchen at the time.

After search efforts continued into a second day, the Metropolitan Police released the route the lorry is believed to have taken when it left Wandsworth prison.

What route did the delivery lorry take?

The lorry left HMP Wandsworth at 7.32am on Wednesday, taking a right turn out of the gates on to Heathfield Road.

Next, it turned left on to Magdalen Road.

The lorry then turned left on to Trinity Road (A214), up to the Wandsworth roundabout, taking the first exit on to Swandon Way (A217).

Following this, it turned left on to Old York Road, past Wandsworth Town train station, then left on to Fairfield Street.

The lorry Daniel Khalife is believed to have used to escape from prison. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Afterwards, it turned right on to Wandsworth High Street (A3), staying straight ahead on to West Hill and then on to Upper Richmond Road (A205), where it was stopped by police near the junction with Carlton Drive at 8.37am.

The lorry had turned around by the time police stopped it and had been returning to Wandsworth prison because the driver had been phoned by Bidfood, the company which owns it.

The company has been "co-operating fully with the inquiry", police said.

Officers spoke to the driver and then carried out a thorough search of the lorry.

During the search they discovered strapping on the underside of the vehicle, which they believe Khalife used as part of his escape.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...