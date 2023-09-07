UK to rejoin EU’s Horizon science research programme

The UK is to return to the European Union’s £85 billion Horizon science research programme following months of negotiations.

The Government said a “bespoke” new agreement has been signed off with the EU, with UK researchers able to apply for grants and take part in Horizon projects.

The UK had been frozen out of the scheme for the past 3 years following disagreements over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers.”

Britain continued to participate under the post-Brexit trade deal brokered with Brussels but was frozen out in a tit-for-tat retaliation in a dispute over Northern Ireland arrangements.

The announcement has been welcomed by the scientific community.Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society, said: “Our association to Horizon Europe is fantastic news, not just for the UK but for scientists across the EU and for all the people of Europe.“Science has so much to offer in terms of tackling global challenges and improving lives. Today the Government and the EU have given that a big boost.Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Horizon Europe association is overwhelmingly in the best interests of cancer patients and scientists, and it is great news for cancer research that agreement has finally been reached between the UK and EU.“There will be relief throughout the research community that the uncertainty of the last two and a half years has come to an end.”Professor Martin Rees, emeritus professor of Cosmology and astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, welcomed the news but said experts had been “frustrated by the unconscionable delay in reaching agreement”.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “It will ensure that EU and UK researchers & industry mutually benefit from one another’s experience & from fruitful collaboration in EU scientific & space programmes.

