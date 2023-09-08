Costa recalls wraps and sandwiches which could contain small stones

Costa is recalling several sandwich and wrap products which could contain small stones.

The company has issued a recall notice to customers and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and has warned people not to eat the products which "may present a choking hazard and are unsafe to eat".

The warning was issued on Friday morning for products sold between Wednesday 6 and Friday 8 September.

The following Costa products are being recalled:

Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap

Southern Fried Chicken Wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

The FSA warned customers: "If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

