Costa recalls wraps and sandwiches which could contain small stones
Costa is recalling several sandwich and wrap products which could contain small stones.
The company has issued a recall notice to customers and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and has warned people not to eat the products which "may present a choking hazard and are unsafe to eat".
The warning was issued on Friday morning for products sold between Wednesday 6 and Friday 8 September.
The following Costa products are being recalled:
Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Southern Fried Chicken Wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
The FSA warned customers: "If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."
