Footage shows the moment he called 911 and later being pulled over (Credit: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

A drunk driver in Nebraska accidentally called the police on himself when he thought oncoming traffic was driving the wrong way.

Pretty soon afterwards he found out he was the one on the wrong side of the road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the March incident along with audio from the driver’s 911 call.

When authorities arrived, it became clear the caller himself was the one driving on the wrong side of the road – and he was intoxicated.

"I’m on Highway 77 going north and there is somebody that is on the wrong side of the road,” the driver says in a recording of the 911 call.

He added that the other driver "almost ran me off the road."

"That was gnarly," he said. "That was like, a lot."

The video then shows the unidentified driver being pulled over by a police officer.

"Do you know why I stopped you?" asks the officer.

"Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road," he then admits, seeming to have realised his error.

When asked if there was a reason he was driving on the wrong side, he replied he "must have missed an exit."

The man also confirmed he was the same person who had previously called 911.

His blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt," reads the Facebook post.

