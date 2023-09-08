Sylvester Stallone and Pope Francis shadow box during Vatican visit

Play Brightcove video

Pope Francis threw a quick two-jab combo at Sylvester Stallone when he jokingly started to shadow box (Credit: Vatican News)

Sylvester Stallone and Pope Francis were caught shadow boxing after the action star took his family to visit the Vatican.

The 77-year-old was joined by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, as well as his brother Frank.

During the meeting, the Rocky and Rambo star told the Pope: "Well, thank you very much for taking time from your busy day.

"We appreciate this very much."

In response, the Pontiff said: "I am honoured. We grew up with your films."

Stallone then joked with the Pope and asked: "Ready? We box?"

As he made the tongue-in-cheek comment, Stallone raised his fists and briefly shadow boxed the Pope, who in return threw a quick two-jab combo.

