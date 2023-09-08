Sylvester Stallone and Pope Francis shadow box during Vatican visit
Pope Francis threw a quick two-jab combo at Sylvester Stallone when he jokingly started to shadow box (Credit: Vatican News)
Sylvester Stallone and Pope Francis were caught shadow boxing after the action star took his family to visit the Vatican.
The 77-year-old was joined by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, as well as his brother Frank.
During the meeting, the Rocky and Rambo star told the Pope: "Well, thank you very much for taking time from your busy day.
"We appreciate this very much."
In response, the Pontiff said: "I am honoured. We grew up with your films."
Stallone then joked with the Pope and asked: "Ready? We box?"
As he made the tongue-in-cheek comment, Stallone raised his fists and briefly shadow boxed the Pope, who in return threw a quick two-jab combo.
