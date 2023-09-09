George Ford fires England to victory in World Cup opener against Argentina

George Ford helped England get off to the perfect start against Argentina scoring all 27 points as they ran out 27-10 winners in their opening World Cup Pool D match in Marseille.

The fly-half was in imperious form kicking 3 drop goals before half-time to help England lead 12-3 despite being down to 14 men from the 3rd minute of the game.

England got reduced to 14 men early in the game

The game couldn't have started worse with England fans scarcely believing their eyes when Tom Curry was sent off by the bunker review system for a clash of heads with Juan Cruz Mallia that took place in the third minute.

It was their third red card in four Tests, coming after Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola had been suspended for the Pool D opener because of dangerous tackles.

Santiago Carreras then clattered late into George Ford and was sent to the sin-bin, but his offence remained yellow to leave England with a mountain to climb.

Emiliano Boffelli and Ford exchanged penalties and it took solid defence for the Pumas to be kept out following a forward-led assault that crashed against a wall of blue shirts.

England have often responded well when down on numbers and so it was proving in Marseille as a methodical drive downfield ended with Ford landing a drop-goal.

Ford repeated the trick but this time from inside his own half as a monster kick sailed between the uprights, but in a sign of his team’s struggles in attack, they then butchered a clear overlap on the left.

But with the fly-half landing drop-goals at will – he coolly added a third – it did not seem to matter, and despite Curry being stuck in the stands, they led 12-3 at half-time.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in the crowd to witness the England victory Credit: PA

The intensity was cranked up for the second half, forcing a breakdown penalty that Ford inevitably steered between the uprights, while in reply the Pumas squirted the ball forward to end a rare attack.

Manu Tuilagi cut Santiago Chocobares in half with a wince-inducing tackle and, with Ford on target from the kicking tee twice in quick succession, it was starting to look bleak for Argentina.

Over went the fifth and then sixth penalties and, although the shambolic Pumas finally crossed through Rodrigo Bruni in the closing moments, their fate was already sealed in a 27-10 defeat.

England launched their World Cup against Argentina with expectations at an all-time low following a dismal run of five defeats in six Tests.

Alex Mitchell was a surprise pick at scrum-half, with his inclusion intended to add tempo to England’s attacking game, while openside Tom Curry made his first appearance under Steve Borthwick, having recovered from an ankle injury.

Argentina sat two places higher in the global rankings in sixth and entered the Marseille opener in the unprecedented position of being considered favourites.

