Police hunting for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife are searching the Chiswick area in west London after confirmed sightings overnight, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers are focusing on the district after “intelligence-led activity” and confirmed sightings in the area overnight, including calls from members of the public, the Metropolitan Police said.

They will be carrying out “intensive” searches throughout the day, while the force is offering a £20,000 reward for information on the former soldier's whereabouts.

Officers have been stopping and checking cars, inspecting car boots and asking residents for their IDs.

Armed officers and police dogs are in the area while a police boat can be seen on the River Thames close to the roads.

Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 Credit: Metropolitan Police

The 21-year-old is believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, and carrying a small bag or case, the force said.

It added: “We urge members of the public in that area to remain vigilant and call 999 immediately should they see Khalife, or if they have any information that could assist the search.

“Whilst we advise members of the public not to approach Khalife if they see him, we still assess that he does not pose a threat to the wider public.”

Khalife was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK. He was discharged from the Army in May.

Police released images of the cook's uniform worn by Daniel Khalife when he escaped. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Speaking to broadcasters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not comment on suggestions there could be foreign state involvement in the escape.

The former soldier, who according to reports is accused of gathering information for Iran, went missing in a cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning.

Strapping was found on the underside of a Bidfood delivery vehicle which police stopped just over an hour after it left the prison, with officers suggesting Khalife held on to the underside of the lorry to escape.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said Khalife’s escape was “clearly pre-planned” and “it is a question” whether it was an inside job.

'He’s a very resourceful individual, clearly, and our experience of him shows that, so nothing is off the table with him at the moment'

The lorry Khalife is believed to have strapped himself to left HMP Wandsworth at 7.32am on Wednesday. He was declared missing at 7.50am.

Police were notified at 8.15am and the lorry was stopped on Upper Richmond Road, near to the junction of Carlton Drive, at 8.37am.

CCTV footage later emerged of the van driving along a road in London after it had left the prison.

The incident has prompted questions over staffing levels at HMP Wandsworth and why Khalife was being held in a Category B prison.

The latest developments in the manhunt come as a close relative of the 21-year-old urged him to “give himself up”.

They told The Times he was a “very, very intelligent, easygoing and kind boy” who had changed in recent years – even going missing in the weeks before he was charged.

“If I could talk to him, I would tell him to end this and give himself up, even though I understand he is afraid," they told the paper.

The Justice Secretary earlier this week confirmed an independent investigation will take place following Khalife’s escape.Alex Chalk told MPs two urgent reviews would also take place regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.

Wandsworth prisons performance was rated a “serious concern” and watchdogs had issued a string of warnings about the jail in the past year before Khalife escaped.

The former soldier, who denied the three charges against him, is described as slim, 6ft 2in, with short brown hair.

Khalife has links to the West Midlands – having been stationed at the Ministry of Defence’s Beacon Barracks in Stafford – and Kingston upon Thames in south-west London, but Mr Murphy said the hunt is covering the whole of the UK.

Kent Police said on Friday evening that junctions eight and nine of the M20 had reopened after being temporarily shut on Thursday due to the enhanced security checks involved with the search for Khalife.

