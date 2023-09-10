Luis Rubiales says he will resign as president of the Spanish football federation following criticism for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final.

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has said he is to resign from the role following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales kissed the midfielder on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

FIFA suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour, and Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday which is now with Spain’s high court.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Rubiales said: “About my resignation – yes, I am going to do (it). Of course, I cannot continue my work.”

