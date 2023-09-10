Breaking News
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife charged with escaping custody at Wandsworth Prison
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth, London, the Metropolitan Police said.
The Metropolitan Police said the 21-year-old former soldier will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Khalife was arrested on Saturday morning on a towpath near Rowdell Road in Northolt.
He is charged with escaping custody on September 6 while on remand at Wandsworth pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.
