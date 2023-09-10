Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth, London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Metropolitan Police said the 21-year-old former soldier will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Khalife was arrested on Saturday morning on a towpath near Rowdell Road in Northolt.

He is charged with escaping custody on September 6 while on remand at Wandsworth pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.

More to follow...