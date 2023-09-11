American caver rescued after falling ill 3,000ft deep in Turkish cave

Rescuers have pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 meters below its entrance.

Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, suddenly became ill nine days ago with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains.

Rescuers from across Europe rushed to the cave for an operation to save him, including a Hungarian doctor, who managed to reach and treat Mr Dickey.

A European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) member goes down into the Morca cave. Credit: AP

On Friday, it emerged the caver was well enough to be rescued - but he still remained ill, and the operation was complicated.

A rescue operation began on Saturday afternoon with doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers from across Europe rushing to help.

They set up small medical base camps at various levels along the shaft, providing Mr Dickey an opportunity to rest during the slow and arduous extrication.

Turkish authorities said there are 190 personnel from eight countries taking part in the operation, 153 of them search and rescue experts.

After a lengthy operation, Mr Dickey is officially out of the cave, authorities announced, though the cause of his illness remains unclear.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...