'Exceptionally lucky' climber survives 2,000 feet fall from New Zealand volcano

An "exceptionally lucky" mountain climber has survived a 2,000ft drop after falling from the summit of a New Zealand volcano.

Police said they were made aware a climber had fallen from Mount Taranaki of New Zealand's north island on Saturday.

After watching their friend fall slide out of a view a member of the group quickly began searching for him.

A member of Taranaki Alpine Rescue, who was climbing in the area at the time, also quickly began searching for the fallen climber.

The volcano is in one of the most remote regions of New Zealand. Credit: AP

The climber fell almost 2,000ft (600m) twice the height of The Shard in London.

The pair quickly found the climber who had lost most of their climbing gear but once given a spare ice axe and crampons by the Alpine Rescue member of staff they were able to descend the mountain.

Police said warmer weather had loosened ice and softened the snow in the area cushioning the climber's fall.

Police said he is "exceptionally lucky to be alive."Two climbers fell to their deaths on the same mountain in 2021.

