Drew Barrymore has announced the return of her show but with a writers strike underway she's accused of forcing staff to cross the picket line, ITV News' Sally Bidulph reports

Drew Barrymore's talk show is to be picketed amid the ongoing bitter pay strike being staged by writers in Hollywood, after she announced its return to screens.

The star previously made her stance on the dispute clear, as she pulled out as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2023, saying she was "in solidarity with the strike,” in a statement at the time.

However, with talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” starting filming its fourth season without writers, one of the striking unions is taking a stand against her.

The Writers Guild of America, said it covers workers on the series and that any writing done for it would be "in violation" of the group's strike rules.

The group has released plans to picket outside the CBS Broadcast Centre, where her show is being filmed on Monday and Tuesday.Barrymore defended her choice to start filming, and apparent U-turn, in a statement posted to her Instagram account.

She told her 17.3m followers: "I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me. I own this choice."

She also added she thought it was "appropriate" to stand with strikers during the MTV awards, as they were in "direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television".

Barrymore also confirmed her show was never "shut down" as it finished filming its third season in April.

Writers from the WGA, which has more than 11,000 members, have joined forces with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) union, in a walkout that's lasted more than 100 days.

They are arguing Hollywood film and TV studios are taking advantage of people switching viewing habits to streaming to underpay entertainment industry workers, including writers.

"Like too many working people across our economy, as corporate profits grow, writers are just not keeping up," the WGA says on its website.

Drew Barrymore has said her show will comply with the strikes by "not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind".

Actor Bryan Cranston at a SAG-Aftra rally in New York City. Credit: AP

She said, in her statement: "We launched live in a global pandemic.

"Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible.

"We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

So far there is no indication of when the strike will end.

