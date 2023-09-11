Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia for a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin, according to South Korean media reports.

Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the North Korean leader's train left Pyongyang on Sunday. Similar reports were published by other media outlets, including the Yonhap news agency.

A meeting between Kim and Putin could take place as early as Tuesday, the reports added.

South Korea's Presidential Office and National Intelligence Service did not immediately offer any comment.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: AP

Last week, US officials released intelligence that North Korea and Russia were arranging a meeting between their leaders, which would take place within September.

The meeting comes as both countries expand their cooperation in the face of deepening confrontations with the United States.

Putin could use the talks to focus on securing more supplies of North Korean artillery and ammunition to refill its own draining reserves, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on.

In exchange, Kim might seek food and energy aid, as well as advanced weapons technologies, analysts have speculated.

Although others believe any meeting between Kim and Putin will be more about symbolic gains than substantial military cooperation.

Any transfer of military technology to Pyongyang is likely to concern Western leaders as it would increase the threat posed by Kim's growing arsenal of weapons - including nuclear warheads and missiles.

Russia and North Korea have made efforts to grow relations since the former invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The United States has accused North Korea of arming Russia in the conflict, including the mercenary group Wagner. Both countries have denied the claims.

Putin could use the meeting to refill Russia's reserves of artillery and ammunition. Credit: AP

Jon Finer, chief deputy national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, told reporters on Sunday that buying weapons from North Korea "may be the best and may be the only option" open to Moscow as it tries to keep its war effort going.

He said: "We have serious concerns about the prospect of North Korea potentially selling weapons, additional weapons, to the Russian military.

"It is interesting to reflect for a minute on what it says that when Russia goes around the world looking for partners that can help it, it lands on North Korea."

Speculation about North Korea and Russia's military cooperation has grown since the former's Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, visited North Korea in July.

During the trip, Shoigu was invited to an arms exhibition and military parade, where Kim showcased the North's range of weapons.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...