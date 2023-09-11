One of the UK’s most senior firefighters ‘driven to suicide’ by toxic culture 

Rob Davis, who was second in command at Avon Fire and Rescue Service, has told ITV News that challenging sexual harassment and bullying at the Service drove him to a crisis point.

A former firefighter who held one of the most senior positions in the country has told ITV News that a toxic culture within the service drove him to attempt suicide.

Rob Davis, who was second in command at Avon Fire and Rescue Service at the time, says he reached crisis point after challenging sexual harassment and bullying at the organisation.

In October 2019 he left his mobile phone on the table and walked out of his home with the intention of taking his own life.

His wife alerted the emergency services, who found him next to a river.

The former Assistant Chief Fire Officer told ITV News: "I had had enough, the black hole literally just consumed me."

"I walked out the door, left my mobile phone on the table to end the pain really."

I dedicated my life to an organisation, I dedicated my life to being a firefighter and officer - I took it really seriously."

"I thought I worked hard, I thought I did good."

"But I felt raising some of these issues, no one was listening to me."

Mr Davis decided to retire from the service shortly afterwards in 2021. He now works for the charity Search and Rescue Assistance in Disaster (SARAID).

ITV News has spent a year investigating the culture of fire services across the UK, uncovering widespread allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and misogyny.

Three of the fire services we have investigated are currently the subject of independent cultural reviews.

However, the chief fire officers at South Wales, Dorset and Wiltshire and Tyne and Wear fire and rescue services have all claimed that the problems we have uncovered are isolated incidents.

This is the first time someone who has served within senior management has blown the whistle about cultural issues at UK fire services.

Mr Davis told us that he felt more protected in a "war zone" or "disaster zone" than at the Avon Fire Service or Fire authority.

"I felt more supported by colleagues, and the organisation I worked for in disaster response and in a war torn country, bizarrely than I did going to work nine to five, wearing a uniform working for Avon Fire Service and Authority"

In order to corroborate Mr Davis’s claims, ITV News spoke to multiple employees past and present at Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

All of them allege that there is a culture of bullying and sexual harassment.

One woman who worked there until recently told us that she was sexually harassed during a promotion process.

ITV News spoke to past and present employees who allege a culture of harassment and abuse. Credit: ITV News

She claims that an officer requested a sexual favour from her in return for career progression.

She refused, but later walked into a job interview to discover that the man who had harassed her was on the interview panel. She did not secure the promotion and later felt she had to leave the service.

Asking to remain anonymous, she told ITV News: “It made me feel helpless. I was in a really bad place about it for a really long time."

"They have the power to control your career. I knew I wouldn't get the job because when I refused his advances, he completely ignored me."

She reported the harassment to the service and her complaint was upheld, with management promising to take action to improve the culture.

Current and past members of staff allege that despite new management, problems at the Avon Fire and Rescue Service persist. Credit: ITV News

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was previously the subject of a Home Office review In 2017, which concluded that there was an “old boys’ club” in the organisation, with widespread bullying and harassment.

ITV News has spoken to several current members of staff who allege that despite new management, the same problems persist.

One female employee told us that promises to protect female employees had not been delivered.

She says she has repeatedly raised concerns, but seen little improvement since 2017.

She told ITV News, “I feel complicit in many things I know about and I haven't felt courageous to talk about."

"I've had colleagues suffer, and I desperately want this Service to move forward in a good way for whoever that's in it."

The Chief Fire Officer for Avon Fire and Rescue Service, Simon Shilton, wasn’t available for interview but said in a statement, “I'm disappointed and sorry to hear about the experiences of past and present colleagues while working within Avon Fire & Rescue Service. Inappropriate behaviours will not be tolerated, and poor behaviours rooted out and addressed, we are working hard to ensure this happens.

“Since becoming Chief Fire Officer in April 2022 there have been some significant changes made and we have invested heavily in leadership programmes, training for all staff and gathering feedback to further our commitment to improving and investing in our culture.

“Earlier this year, I commissioned an independent external review of the handling of past staff complaints, grievances, and discipline cases.

"All their recommendations were accepted and will be implemented. Several of our policies and procedures will be changed, and further training provided, to ensure behavioural issues are robustly addressed in accordance with our new zero tolerance statement.

"In addition to existing reporting mechanisms, a new external, independent, and confidential reporting line was launched last month, and we continue to urge staff to come forward with any concerns.”

“We recognise there is more work to do and, while we may not be able to fix the past, we are focused on improving current staff experiences and ensuring a supportive and inclusive organisation where our staff can thrive, and we maintain the public’s confidence in us as a service.”

If you have information about this story or others on the issue please contact us at investigations@itv.com.