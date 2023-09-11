The parliamentary researcher who has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China has said he is "completely innocent".

The researcher was arrested under the Official Secrets Act in March and held links links with senior Tories, including security minister Tom Tugendhat and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns. His arrest was not disclosed until Sunday.

In a statement released by his lawyers Birnberg Peirce the man - who they did not name - said: "I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a 'Chinese spy'.

"It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place.

"However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent.

"I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

"To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for."

In the wake of the arrest, pressure is growing on Rishi Sunak to designate China as a national security threat.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Mr Tugendhat are reported to be among those pushing for the move, the Times said.

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on March 13 on suspicion of spying for Beijing, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

One of the men, in his 30s, was detained in Oxfordshire on March 13, while the other, in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh, Scotland Yard said.

Both were held on suspicion of offences under section one of the Official Secrets Act 1911, which punishes offences that are said to be "prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state".

