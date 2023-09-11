Five of Sara Sharif's siblings who fled the UK with their father have been recovered from a home in Jehlum, police in Pakistan have confirmed to ITV News.

Local police raided the property - belonging to the children's grandfather Muhammad Sharif - on Monday, after 10-year-old Sara was found dead at her home on Hammond Road near Woking, Surrey, on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Her death left the local community in shock as an international manhunt ensued for her father and siblings, who fled to Pakistan.

Sara's father, 41-year-old Urfan Sharif and his wife, 29-year-old Beinash Batool, as well as the child's uncle, remain in hiding.

Sharif and Batool released a video in which they describe the 10-year-old's death as an "incident".

Ten close relatives in Pakistan have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation.

Among those detained include Muhammad Sharif, the father of Urfan, his brothers and cousins.

Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool released a short video reading from a notebook. They remain in hiding

Police in Pakistan often detain the close relatives of wanted suspects, however, they are not kept in jail to avoid the intervention of a court.

Speaking to ITV News from Pakistan last week, Muhammad Sharif said that while he believed his son and daughter-in-law should hand themselves in, they fled "out of police fear".

Detectives in Surrey say their appeal has generated "a number of enquiries" which are helping them to piece together a picture of Sara’s life before her tragic death.

Specialist teams and forensic experts remain at two addresses linked to Sara and her family - properties in Eden Grove Road in Byfleet, and their most recent home address in Hammond Road, Horsell.

